New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A minor incident occurred on board SpiceJet flight SG 1080 from Goa to Pune on Tuesday, when a cosmetic window frame became loose during the flight.

The airline confirmed that the component in question was a non-structural trim piece, used primarily for shading, and did not affect the aircraft's integrity or safety.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said the incident involved a superficial frame on one of the windows of the Q400 aircraft, which became dislodged during the flight.

"A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet's Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way. Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety," a SpiceJet spokesperson stated.

Despite the visual disruption, cabin pressurisation remained normal, and there was no impact on passenger safety, the spokesperson said.

The airline emphasised that the Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane that ensures continued safety even if cosmetic fittings are affected, it added.

Passengers on board were not at risk at any point, and the airline has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards.

The frame was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, airline added in its statement. (ANI)

