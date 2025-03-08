By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The grand halls of Bikaner House have come alive with a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity, showcasing the finest works of both celebrated and emerging artists.

Two parallel exhibitions, Windows to the Gods and Echoes Within, organised by Kalakriti Art Gallery, have opened here for the general public.

While 'Windows to the Gods' predominantly features the mythologically rich and intricate works of R Giridhara Gowd, along with the abstract spiritual explorations of Sachin S. Jaltare, 'Echoes Within' presents a curated selection of emerging and established artists.

With over 50 paintings on display, R Giridhara Gowd's work forms the core of 'Windows to the Gods'. Drawing from his deep study of Indian temple art, sculpture, and miniature painting traditions, his works reinterpret ancient epics using natural pigments and traditional techniques.

"My father was a Telugu pundit, and we used to draw the music on the board while he explained the stories behind it," Gowd recalls. "That was my beginning in art." After studying at Baroda and travelling through India, he returned to his native region to explore the lost techniques of Indian painting.

His latest works focus on the Ramayana, particularly the figures of Rama and Hanuman. "Rama is a man of society--one word, one weapon, and one woman. That means an ideal person who has to teach, being a divine," he explains. Hanuman, in contrast, represents devotion: "He was born as a man but became divine by surrendering to the spiritual path."

The exhibition is open for public viewing at Bikaner House, New Delhi, from March 7 to 12.

Gowd's exploration of the Dashavatara (ten incarnations of Vishnu) through the Navarasas (nine emotions) brings a new depth to his storytelling. "For instance, Krishna and Radha represent sringara rasa (beauty and love), while Vamana blessing Bali embodies karuna rasa (compassion)," he shares. His commitment to natural pigments, extracted from minerals and processed using traditional methods, ensures his work remains deeply tied to India's artistic heritage.

In contrast, Sachin S. Jaltare's 16 exhibited works offer an abstract interpretation of spirituality, particularly focusing on the interplay between Shiva and Shakti.

"Capturing Shiva and Shakti is very difficult," Jaltare explains. "Shiva is space, the entire space. And what is space? Space is all abstract. So, I started exploring figures and abstract together."

Jaltare, who transitioned from a corporate career to full-time painting, views his art as an exploration of energy and existence. "There are many layers of our existence," he reflects. "The body is there, the breath is there. The mind is there. Subtler than the mind is memory. Then intellect, ego, and finally, the self--which is nothing but energy. That's how everything is."

Having painted for over 30 years, Jaltare initially worked with landscapes and figurative art before shifting toward the themes of Shiva and Shakti. "The universe is vast, and I cannot put it on a single canvas," he says. "But that energy inside me keeps the process going."

Rekha P. Lahoti, the owner of Kalakriti Art Gallery, has been instrumental in curating these exhibitions. "This is the third edition of Windows to the Gods because the conversation never ends--there's always more to explore," she says. "Sachin's works are deeply abstract, while Giridhara's are rooted in scriptures and tradition."

Meanwhile, Echoes Within, displayed on the top floor, brings together 13 contemporary artists, each presenting their inner reflections through various mediums. "It's called Echoes Within because it reflects what artists think from within," Lahoti explains.

As the exhibition opens in Bikaner House, it highlights Delhi's significance as a cultural and artistic hub. "Delhi has always been a capital for art, along with Mumbai," Lahoti notes. "We have had strong collector interest in the past, and we're looking forward to the response here."

At its core, Echoes Within explores the intricate relationship between material, tool, and language. It raises questions about the transformation of ideas into notation, memory into record, and record into transmission.

The exhibition features works by Ajay Lakhera, Bhaskar Rao Botcha, Divya Pamnani, Dhruti Mahajan, Dushyant Patel, Debi Prasad Bhunia, Keerti Pooja, Om Soorya, Rachana Badrakia, Ritesh Bhoi, Sangam Vankhde, Srinivas Pulagam, and Sumanto Chowdhury. Each artist brings a unique voice, offering audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves in the echoes of material, memory, and process-where every layer reveals a deeper resonance within the self.

For visitors, 'Windows to the Gods' and 'Echoes Within' offer a journey into the spiritual, the mythical, and the deeply personal.

"Both artists (Giridhara and Sachin) have different styles of work, but one common factor is 'mythology.' On one hand, you are talking about the Ramayana and Mami's Ramayana, while on the other, you are discussing 'Shakti.' Overall, the exhibition is incredibly beautiful. The artists have tried to highlight certain aspects, and in my opinion, they are such renowned artists that when you look at their work, understand their concepts, and see their perspectives, you feel a connection," said a curator, who came for the exhibition. (ANI)

