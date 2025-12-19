New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Amid Opposition protests over the passage of the VB-G Ram G Bill, Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday by Speaker Om Birla after Vande Mataram was played in the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned from a three-nation visit yesterday, was present in the House today.

Rajya Sabha chairman Vice-President C.P Radhakrishnan adjourned the Upper House of Parliament shortly after it resumed at 11 am today. Prior to its adjournment, statements and reports were laid on the table of the House.

While adjourning the Rajya Sabha sine die, Radhakrishnan said "The conduct of members during the Minister's reply yesterday, which including protesting and tearing of papers, was unbecoming of the House, and expresses the wish that they reflect on their behaviour."

The Chairman also said "the session was very productive, and expressed the hope that they will have more fruitful discussions in the coming sessions also."

Meanwhile, the Opposition continued its vocal protest against the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill. On Friday, a united Opposition staged a protest outside Parliament, while members of the Trinamool Congress continued their demonstration on the steps at the entry to the House.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Germany, joined the chorus of criticism against the Bill and termed it "anti-state" and "anti-village" by design.

"Last night, the Modi government demolished twenty years of MGNREGA in one day. VB-G RAM G isn't a 'revamp' of MGNREGA. It demolishes the rights-based, demand-driven guarantee and turns it into a rationed scheme which is controlled from Delhi. It is anti-state and anti-village by design," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

He said that the earlier scheme empowered rural workers and strengthened rural livelihoods.

On December 18, the penultimate day of the Winter Session 2025, Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. (ANI)

