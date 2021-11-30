New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Soon after the proceedings of the Lok Sabha resumed after the adjournment at 3 pm on Tuesday, the Lower House was again adjourned till am on Wednesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time in the day.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, it was adjourned till 2 pm following a walkout staged by the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

