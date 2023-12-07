Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI)The winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly will take place from December 15 to 21, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Politics: BJP Objects to Nawab Malik 'Joining' Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction.

"The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 13th session (winter) of the fifth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from December 15 to December 21," state Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

There will be five working days during the session.

Also Read | Drug Safety Alert: Painkiller Meftal Can Lead to 'Adverse' Reaction, Government Issues Alert.

As many as 27 proposals were approved by the cabinet including increasing the scholarship amount for around 1.32 lakh general category students under Mukhyamantri Vishesh Chhatravriti Yojana.

Dadel said the annual scholarship amount for general category students from classes 1-5 would be Rs 1,500 and for students from classes 6-8, it would be Rs 2,500.

The cabinet approved Rs 25 crore for the hike in scholarship amount, she said, adding reserved category students avail the benefits under welfare department initiatives.

The cabinet also gave its not to implement solid waste management projects in Medininagar and Ramgarh in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)