New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Winter session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29.

A Rajya Sabha release said the President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on December 7.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Muslim Youth Befriends Hindu Girl on Social Media, Forces Her To Convert After Marriage in Katihar; Complaint Lodged.

"Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on December 29," it said.

A Lok Sabha release also said tenth session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on December 7.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Van Driver Molests Minor Girl While Dropping Her Home From School in Mulund; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

The winter session will be held after Gujarat assembly polls. The counting for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls will be held on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)