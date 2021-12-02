New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Following the Opposition leaders' protest and walkout, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday.

This is the second instance on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session that the Upper House has been adjourned. Earlier, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Opposition parties including Congress, RJD, TRS, NCP and Muslim League staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over inflation.

The walkout followed denial from the Chair to hold a discussion on inflation as sought by the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge raised the issue during the Question Hour when the House assembled at noon after its first adjournment, saying "I am sorry. I am troubling you. I will not take more time".

"Inflation is the major issue today. If the House does not hold discussion over the issue, I will protest and walkout," Kharge said.

Subsequently, the Opposition parties walked out of the House.

When the House met after its first adjournment, the Opposition leader stood near to their seats and a few, including TRS MPs, trooped into the Well of the House.

The TRS members were showing placards in which one carry a printed sentence as "Pass Rs 25 lakh to martyrs farmers".

Amid the din, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh started Question Hour and requested the Opposition members to go back to their seats and let the House function.

"Please don't come into the Well. Please go back to your seats. It is not good to come into the Well with placards What you have said, I will put it before the Chairman," Singh said.

The Opposition However continued its protest and it raised issues of inflation, and farmers demand on MSP. (ANI)

