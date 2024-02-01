Despite continuous and heavy snowfall, the dedicated train service on the Baramulla-Banihal section in Jammu and Kashmir continues to operate. A video of the train service continuing despite the snowfall was shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This commitment to maintaining essential services underscores the resilience and dedication of the local authorities and railway department. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ Cleaning System Process for Vande Bharat Trains.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | J&K: Dedicated train service on the Baramulla-Banihal section even with continuous and heavy snowfall. Source: Railways Minister Aswini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/4UF0eur6LC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

