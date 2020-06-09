India News | With 10 New COVID-19 Cases in Manipur, State Count Reaches 282

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 9 (ANI): Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur, taking the total count to 282 on Tuesday, the state government said.

The confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Noney (nine) and Kamjong (one) districts. According to the government, they had returned from Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD.

"The total number of positive cases has increased to 282 and the number of active cases to 218. The number of recovered cases is 64," the state government said in a release.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged to 2,66,598 in India as of now. (ANI)

Also Read | BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)