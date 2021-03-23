Ahmedabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday reported 1,730 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day addition since the pandemic began, taking its tally to 2,90,379, a health department official said.

The rise surpassed Monday's record spike of 1,640 cases.

The day also saw four deaths, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, which took the toll to 4,458.

The recovery count rose by 1,255 to reach 2,77,603, the official said.

The active caseload in the state is now 8,318, of which 76 are on ventilator support, the official added.

In new cases, Surat led with 577, followed by Ahmedabad with 509, Vadodara with 162, Rajkot 140, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar 36 each, Bhavnagar 31, Kheda 24, Kutch 19, Mehsana 16, Anand, Bharuch and Patan 15 each, Dahod 14.

A state government release said 41,03,741 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far -- 34,94,277 who have got a first dose and 6,09,464 who have been administered a second dose.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, seven more COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the Union Territory's tally to 3,466.

The recovery count rose by two to reach 3,404, while two deaths have been reported so far in the UT which has 60 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,90,379, new cases 1,730, death toll 4,458, discharged 2,77,603, active cases 8,318, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)