Panaji (Goa) [India], July 3 (ANI): Goa's coronavirus count has crossed 1500-mark after 94 new cases were reported on Friday.

According to the Directorate of Health Services, the total cases in Goa has reached 1,576, while 772 have recovered and four succumbed to the disease.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,520 New COVID-19 Cases and 59 Deaths Today, Overall Count 94,695: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech Vice-President Dr V.K. Srinivas Takes First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine? COVAXIN Developer Refutes Claim, Here's a Fact Check.

379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)