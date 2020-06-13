Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | With Face Masks On, Passing out Parade Held at IMA Dehradun

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 08:47 AM IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): As many as 333 officers joined the Indian Army on Saturday after the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Notably, due to COVID outbreak, for the first time guardians of the cadets were not invited in order to avoid crowding.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir | Precision Operation Carried Out in Anantnag Ensured No Collateral Damage, Both Terrorists Eliminated Were of Hizbul Mujahideen: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Wearing a face mask, Army chief General MM Naravane reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 423 officers including 90 Gentleman Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.

The officers were also seen donning face masks at the parade.

Also Read | IMA POP Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's Passing Out Parade on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army.

The parents or relatives of cadets usually pip-in the ranks on the shoulders of cadets after the passing out parade, they become commissioned officers in the Indian Army.

Adjusting to the situation, the academy also made arrangements for broadcasting the parade on social media so that the families can see their wards getting commissioned. Due to the coronavirus threat, the cadets would also not get an opportunity to go on leave before joining their respective units.

The Commandant's parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Thursday which marked the culmination of training of 333 Indian and 90 Gentlemen Cadets from nine foreign countries. Owing to COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, only the IMA staff and other the trainees witnessed the parade on June 11.

The passing out parade symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a cadet into a young officer to shoulder the nation's responsibility.

Every six months, the IMA organises a passing out parade for its cadets who join different arms and services of the Indian Army while the foreign cadets go onto join the armies in their respective countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
