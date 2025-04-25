Patna, Apr 25 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the entire opposition was with the government in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Yadav, who led a candlelight march in solidarity with the victims, advocated for the "strongest possible punishment" to those behind the dastardly attack.

"The issue involves national security, and hence we do not want to do politics over it. The Mahagathbandhan is taking out similar candle marches across the state to affirm that we are with those who lost their near and dear ones," said Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The former deputy CM, who marched from Income Tax Roundabout to Dak Bungalow Crossing, was accompanied by party colleagues like Sanjay Yadav and Abdul Bari Siddiqui, besides alliance partners like state Congress president Rajesh Ram and state secretary of CPI-ML (Liberation) Kunal.

Addressing the gathering, amid chants of "Jai Hind", he said, "We had yesterday told the government, at the all-party meeting in Delhi, that the entire nation, including the opposition, was with it in this hour of crisis."

"We are with the government in whatever steps it decides to take in view of the Pahalgam attack. The attackers must be tracked down and given the strongest possible punishment. Their backers must also get a befitting reply," he added.

