Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded nine more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 2,608 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 989 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,98,018. Of these, 12,779 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 2,83,631 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment in Rajasthan.

Jaipur has accounted for the highest number of COVID fatalities at 488, followed by Jodhpur (278), Ajmer (213), Bikaner (165), Kota (162), Bharatpur (118), Udaipur (108) and Pali (105).

Of the 989 fresh coronavirus cases, 205 were reported in Jaipur, 102 in Jodhpur, 89 in Kota, 64 in Udaipur, besides cases reported from other districts of the state.

