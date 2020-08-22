Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Vijayawada on Saturday were a muted affair owing to the state government's order prohibiting public celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers bore the harshest brunt of all with almost no buyers this year.

The Andhra Pradesh government had issued an order prohibiting the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at public places. Following the order, people have not set up pandals or idols in the city. Due to the order, Ganesh idols were confined to the markets.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5 Tipped Likely To Get 90Hz OLED Display & 8GB of RAM: Report.

According to the idol makers, we had made Ganesh idols in different sizes and colours, but there were no buyers this year.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyber Police Registers FIR in Fake Facebook Pages Of Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)