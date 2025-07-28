New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) With the onset of monsoon, Delhi-NCR is witnessing a worrying rise in the number of hepatitis A and E cases, according to experts.

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day (July 28), doctors have warned that the waterborne nature of these viruses makes the season particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, especially children, pregnant women and those with pre-existing liver conditions.

Hospitals across the National Capital Region (NCR) are reporting an increase in the number of admissions related to acute viral hepatitis.

Both the hepatitis A and E viruses, which are transmitted through contaminated food and water, tend to see seasonal spikes during the monsoon due to poor sanitation, waterlogging and compromised hygiene standards.

City hospitals have reported a sharp rise in OPD consultations for jaundice, abdominal pain and vomiting --? classic symptoms of hepatitis A and E -- said Dr Abhideep Chaudhary, president-elect of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI).

Chaudhary, who is also the vice-chairman and head of the department of HPB and Liver Transplantation at the BLK-Max Hospital here, said, "In our OPD, we have seen around 40 per cent increase in acute viral hepatitis cases over the past three weeks alone. Many of these patients were unaware of the need for hepatitis vaccination, especially those moving from rural to urban settlements. Hepatitis A and E are largely preventable diseases, yet we see a surge every monsoon due to poor awareness and unsafe water consumption."

Hepatitis E can be fatal in pregnant women and can lead to acute liver failure in those with underlying liver diseases. In some cases, acute Hepatitis A can lead to liver failure, requiring a transplant, Chaudhary said.

According to estimates from the LTSI and hospital-based surveillance data, more than 70 per cent of waterborne hepatitis cases in India during monsoon are attributable to hepatitis E, while hepatitis A remains highly prevalent among children under 15.

LTSI president Dr Sanjiv Saigal said, "Cases of hepatitis A and E have gone up by 30 to 40 per cent as compared to last month. We are witnessing a seasonal epidemic that repeats every year and yet we are caught off guard every time. These infections are entirely preventable with clean drinking water, proper food handling and vaccination in high-risk groups. As we mark World Hepatitis Day, our focus must shift from treatment to prevention."

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that hepatitis E causes up to 20 million (two crore) infections globally every year, with India contributing a significant proportion due to seasonal outbreaks. In urban settings like Delhi, the mix of rapid urbanisation, aging water infrastructure and irregular monitoring of food vendors creates a breeding ground for viral outbreaks.

Chaudhary said the current spike is a reminder of the systemic vulnerability people face every monsoon.

There is also a dangerous myth that jaundice from such infections is self-limiting and does not need medical attention, he added.

"In reality, delayed diagnosis can lead to life-threatening liver complications. Despite being a public-health challenge, these infections remain under-reported and poorly understood. Public education, early diagnosis and timely intervention are key to preventing avoidable fatalities and long-term liver damage. Community awareness, robust sanitation policies and school-based immunisation drives are the need of the hour," Chaudhary said.

Several NGOs and health-advocacy groups have ramped up public awareness campaigns ahead of World Hepatitis Day, distributing educational materials, organising health camps and pushing for better sanitation in slum clusters and flood-prone areas.

Dr Monika Jain, director, Department of Liver diseases and GI sciences, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute and Action cancer hospital, said, "During monsoon, we are seeing around 30 per cent jump in cases related to hepatitis A infections. We recommend eating properly-cooked food and washing hands with soap."

The health experts emphasised that while hepatitis B and C get more attention due to their chronic and long-term liver damage, hepatitis A and E pose an equally serious threat in the short term, especially during monsoon. The symptoms -- ranging from fatigue and nausea to jaundice and dark urine -- are often ignored until the infection has progressed significantly."

This year's World Hepatitis Day is a powerful reminder to act urgently and decisively against all forms of hepatitis, they said, adding that in urban centres, the battle must begin with using clean water, safe food, public hygiene and awareness to fight against hepatitis A and E.

