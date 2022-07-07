Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Ajeet Bajaj, the first Indian to complete the 'Polar Trilogy', on Thursday said with the right nurturing and support, daughters can scale any height and be a force multiplier for not just India but the entire world.

The 'Polar Trilogy' entails skiing to the North Pole, the South Pole and across the Greenland icecap.

Speaking at the 59th Foundation Day of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, Bajaj said, "Given the right nurturing and support, our daughters can attain any height and be a force multiplier not just for our country but for the entire world.

Bajaj and his daughter Deeya are the first father-daughter duo to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam by scaling the seven highest mountains in the seven continents. He is also the brand ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.

Sharing his experience of scaling Mount Everest with his daughter, Bajaj recalled overcoming the malfunctioning of his oxygen mask and braving a storm with temperatures dropping to minus 50 degrees Celsius.

"Unfurling the tricolour was a very proud and emotional moment for both of us.

"We do not climb for records. As the first parent-child team from India to climb Mt Everest (in 2018) and the first in the world to have climbed from the harder north side of the mountain, we wanted to give a strong message to our fellow citizens that no challenge is too big for us Indians," he said.

Deeya, who is pursuing higher studies in the United States, joined the event virtually.

She said both her parents encouraged her to follow her dreams.

PGIMER director Vivek Lal, former directors Yogesh Chawla and Jagat Ram, and senior doctors of the institute, among others, were present on the occasion.

