Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 27 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday quoted Maharishi Arvind as saying that it is "God's will" for Sanatan Dharma to rise, and with it, the "rise of the Hindu nation is inevitable."

He said while addressing the 'Gyan Sabha', a national education conclave organised by the RSS-linked 'Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas' here.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Constable's Wife Dies by Suicide After Posting Instagram Video On In-Laws' Harassment in Uttar Pradesh.

"Yogi Arvind said that it is God's will for Sanatan Dharma to rise, and for the rise of Sanatan Dharma, the rise of the Hindu nation is inevitable. These are his words, and we see that today's world needs this vision. Therefore, we will have to first understand what Bharat is..." Bhagwat said, addressing an event in Kochi.

Stressing the importance of cultural identity, the RSS Chief said, Bharat is not just a name, it is the nation's 'identity' that must not be altered or translated.

Also Read | India Must Transform Into a 'Lion', Not Just Remain a 'Golden Bird', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India that is Bharat' is true. But Bharat is Bharat, and that is why, while writing and speaking, we should keep Bharat as Bharat... Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the thumb rule..." he said.

According to Bhagwat, the global respect India commands today is rooted in its "Bharatiyata", its original identity as Bharat.

He also spoke about India's peaceful history and its contribution to civilisation across the world. He said Bharat had never invaded other countries or pursued conquest, and instead spread knowledge and values.

"Viksit Bharat, Vishwa Guru Bharat, will not be the cause of war, will never exploit. We have gone from Mexico to Siberia, we walked on foot, and we went in small boats. We did not invade anyone's territory and ruin it. We did not usurp anyone's kingdom. We taught everyone civilisation. You see the tradition of Indian knowledge. The root of the tradition is in that truth. The truth of the unity of the whole world..." Bhagwat added.

Touching on the purpose of education, he said it must empower individuals and strengthen families.

"One small intention behind getting education is to be able to stand on your own in your life and to be able to keep your family intact..." he said.

The RSS Chief underlined the need to root India's education system in its civilisational values and identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)