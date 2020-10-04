New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count is at 65,49,374, including 9,37,625 active cases in the country.

The count also includes 55,09,967 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,01,782 deaths, as per the MoHFW.

Earlier yesterday, the COVID-19 toll in the country had surpassed the 1-lakh mark.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 2 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,42,131 samples were tested on Friday.

The MoHFW had said that increased pace of testing has led to "early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate."

"India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," a tweet by the MoHFW read. (ANI)

