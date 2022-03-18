Bhadohi (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house here, police said on Friday.

While it is suspected that the 30-year-old woman took the extreme step as her husband, who works at a distant place, did not visit her on Holi, the matter is being investigated, the police said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Doctors at Yashoda Hospital Remove Large Hairball From Stomach of 11-Year-Old Omani Girl.

Pinki Devi, wife of Vinod Vishwakarma, used to stay with her in-laws and her seven-year-old son in Pooredivan village under Gopiganj police station area here, they said.

She went to sleep on Thursday night but did not open the door of her room in the morning. The family members then found her hanging, station house officer Abhinav Verma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Man's Body Found, Partially Eaten by Animals in Kanpur.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)