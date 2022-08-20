New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a woman working as a housemaid for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from a household in CR Park.

The arrested woman was identified as Archana and the stolen gold and diamond jewellery were recovered.

The staff of Police Station C.R. Park, South District, has done commendable work by arresting a domestic maid lady namely Archana in a case registered U/s 381 IPC PS C.R. Park. Upon her confession, stolen gold and diamond jewellery etc. were recovered.

A complaint of theft was reported at CR Park Police station on August 18. As per the complaint, gold and diamond jewellery of approx Rs 40-50 lakh had been stolen from a woman's house. Later, a case under section 381 of IPC had been registered.

During the course of the investigation, the place of occurrence was thoroughly examined and a number of people and vendors/shopkeepers near the house were inspected. Police analysed the CCTV footage of the area around the property.

According to Delhi Police, neither the door/window of the house was broken nor any trespass of any suspect in the house was noticed before the incident. Police recorded the statement of the housemaid.

Police worked on all the available aspects of the case and zeroed out on the fact that somebody in the house was involved in this house theft. Thereafter, the domestic maid was again interrogated and it was found that she kept changing her version from one pretext to other. However, on sustained interrogation, she broke down and confessed to her involvement in the theft of jewellery, said Delhi Police.

Upon her confession, multiple jewellery, watches and cash were recovered from her servant quarter and from her house at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

