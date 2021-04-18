New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A woman has been booked for allegedly assaulting a lady doctor of GTB hospital who had asked her to leave the ward where COVID patients were admitted, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the lady doctor who was on emergency duty at a COVID ward in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, they said.

The lady doctor, in her complaint, alleged that she was slapped by the wife of a COVID positive patient who was admitted at the hospital.

The woman was with her husband in the COVID ward. She was asked to leave as only patients admitted in the hospital are allowed but the accused started opposing and this led to an argument during which she slapped the doctor, police said.

The accused also tested positive for COVID-19 but had not been admitted to the hospital, police said.

The doctor filed a complaint with the director of the hospital which was then forwarded to the police for further action.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman was also booked under section three of Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institution Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2008, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram said, "Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR. The matter is under investigation during which all the allegations will be looked into and based on the facts that emerge, we will take action accordingly."

The Delhi Medical Association condemned the behaviour of the patients and their relatives and demanded enhanced security for the doctors.

In a statement, the DMA said the doctors are performing their duties in "difficult and at times dangerous conditions" and if they face such abusive behaviour, one can imagine the affect it will have on their morale.

