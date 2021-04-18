New Delhi, April 18: The Delhi government on Sunday directed all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-19-related treatment in the national capital to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU and ward bed capacity for coronavirus patients.

The order issued by the medical superintendent, nursing homes mentioned that the occupancy of ICU beds and ward beds for coronavirus patients in 115 private hospitals has reached "almost 100 per cent and 90 per cent" respectively.

"Therefore, to further augment bed capacity, all nursing homes and private hospitals providing COVID-related treatment are directed to reserve 80 per cent of their ICU beds and ward beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients," the order said. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Appeals to Reserve 7,000 Beds in Central Govt's Hospital for Coronavirus Patients, Oxygen Cylinders.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours.

He also said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has sought the Centre's help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: 'We Will Add 6,000 High-Flow Oxygen Beds in Next 2-3 Days', Says Arvind Kejriwal.

The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of the 10,000 beds in the hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said. In the next two-three days, the Delhi government will come up with 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and in schools. It is also arranging high-flow oxygen beds for the patients, the chief minister added.

Of the 4,136 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 80 were vacant around 2 pm on Sunday, according to the city government's "Delhi Corona" mobile application. Of the 17,588 COVID ward beds available in Delhi, 14,215 were occupied.