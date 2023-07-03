Mathura (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) One woman and a three-year-old child were killed and four people were injured in a head on collision between two motorcycles here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Nagla Jamuna on the Baldeo-Sadabad road. Mona (22) and Bhav (3), travelling by motorcycles coming from opposite directions, were killed on the spot," said Baldeo Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjai Kumar Tyagi.

Also Read | Vietnam Bans ‘Barbie’ Film Because of South China Sea Map.

Four others, including three women, riding on both the bikes were injured and admitted to hospital, he said.

The occupants of both the motorcycles belong to Hathras district, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Also Read | France: Anti-violence Rallies Held as Riot Tensions Ease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)