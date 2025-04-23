Faridabad, Apr 23 (PTI) A woman died after consuming some poisonous substance after her friend kidnapped her four-month old son in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

Acting swiftly, the police rescued the infant and arrested the accused, identified as Subhash, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

According to the police, Subhash used to daily visit Meenakshi, who lives in Green Field Colony with her husband Himanshu and two sons.

On Tuesday, Subhash again came to meet Meenakshi and she told him that they can't meet anymore as it upsets her husband. After this Subhash got angry and ran away with her four-month-old son, they added.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Vows To Bring Perpetrators to Justice, Announces 5 Big Steps To Punish Pakistan (Watch Videos).

Meenakshi informed her husband Himanshu about the incident and he informed police. A police team also reached the spot, they said.

"In the meantime, the woman was so saddened by this incident that she consumed some poisonous substance. She was admitted to a private hospital, where she died during treatment,” Surajkund SHO Prahlad Singh said.

The accused was arrested from his house in Jhulepura locality of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. A case was registered and the accused was taken on remand after being produced in a city court, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)