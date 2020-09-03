Fatehpur, Sep 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after their mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district due to rain, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dhanwa Kheda village in Bindki area here on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Metro to Resume Services From September 7: ‘Protocols Formulated, Dry Runs Done to Ensure Social Distancing is Maintained’, Says Satyendar Jain.

The mud house collapsed due to rain. Sarita and her daughter Suhani (5) were killed in the incident, Station House Officer, Bindki, Satyendra Singh said.

Two children were also injured in the incident. They were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, he said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Today As Cyclonic Circulation Lies Over Bay of Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)