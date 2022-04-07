New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman on Thursday delivered a baby at Anand Vihar Metro Station with the help of a female CISF personnel and other women passengers, officials said.

The incident took place around 3.25 pm when the woman waiting for the metro at platform no 3 developed labour pain.

“Constable Anamika Kumari posted at the station for security duty was rushed to assist the woman,” a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

“She, with help from some lady passengers, arranged for a sheet and helped in the delivery of the baby boy at the platform,” the officer said.

The mother and her newborn were later shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, he said.

The CISF is deployed across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region to provide a counter-terrorist cover.

