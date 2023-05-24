New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Diagnosed with a cricket ball-sized silent tumour in her brain, a 37-year-old woman from Nehru Vihar in Delhi was operated upon successfully at a city hospital here.

The patient visited the hospital with complaints of mild headaches and no other sign that could point out a tumour this big, the hospital said in a statement.

It took eight hours to decompress or excise the tumour from the brain and remove it completely. The tumour was located in the occipital lobe, above the tentorium.

The surgery was carried out by neurosurgeons at the Primus Hospital on April 20, it stated.

The patient had got a computed tomography (CT) scan of the head done by a popular healthcare centre where she had reported her headaches earlier but the tumour was not diagnosed.

When the patient approached, neurosurgery experts at Primus were doubtful about something unusual and hence an MRI brain was advised which revealed a leather cricket ball-sized tumour in the brain which was unexpected because of her bare minimum symptoms.

She had no clue that her mild headaches were a sign of a tumour (Meningioma). It grows slowly and is a primary central nervous system (CNS) tumour, the statement said.

Dr Ravindra Srivastava, Director, Neurosurgery at Primus Hospital, "Usually there are silent signs associated with this brain tumour which includes frequent headaches, reduced vision quality, weakness, seizures, loss of balance and infertility, that are witnessed in a patient with meningioma tumours."

"Surprisingly, Afsana did not complain about any of the above and just mild headaches with no difficulty in walking or seizures which are usually noticed in tumour patients," he said.

An MRI of her brain showed a lesion-sized 4.6 x 4.1 x 3.7cm rising from the tentorium cerebelli.

"It was a silent tumour and came as a shock to her family. We had to excise the tumour without wasting time," Dr Srivastava said.

The patient was discharged on April 29.

