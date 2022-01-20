Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a house in the Aali Kadal area here, officials said.

The fire broke out in a residential house near Rehbab Sahab Shrine and engulfed the nearby houses, they said. Three houses were gutted in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services.

A 56 year-old-woman, Shakeela, suffered burn injuries in the incident. She was admitted to SMHS hospital where she succumbed, the officials said.

