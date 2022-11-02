Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman died after being stuck in an elevator which collapsed in a residential building in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Minor Abducted from Road, Sexually Assaulted Inside Truck Cabin in Surat, Accused Arrested.

The incident took place in the multi-storey building in Charkop area on October 21 when the woman was going down from the fourth floor for morning walk.

Also Read | India Cuts Windfall Tax on Export of Crude Oil From Rs 11,000 to Rs 9,500, Hikes for Aviation Fuel, Diesel.

After she entered the elevator, it got stuck between the fourth and third floors, the official from Charkop police station said.

The woman shouted for help and when her son tried to open the elevator door, he got an electric shock and switched off the power supply.

Later, when a security guard of the building tried to open the door of the elevator, it moved down on a high speed and collapsed on the ground floor, the official said.

The woman received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declare brought dead, he said.

The Charkop police later registered an Accidental Death Report, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)