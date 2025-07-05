New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A woman who allegedly jumped into a drain in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Saturday afternoon died during treatment at a hospital, a police officer said.

The incident happened around noon, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

The woman was rescued by local residents and rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, from where she was referred to GTB Hospital as her condition was serious.

She succumbed to her injuries during the treatment, the officer said, adding that investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstance that led to the incident.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

"We are examining CCTV footage and speaking to local residents," he said.

The body was kept in the GTB Hospital mortuary, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)