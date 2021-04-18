Ballia (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Family members of a woman created a ruckus at a government hospital here as she died after being administered an injection by a doctor, according to police.

Pushpa (45) of Bahadurpur village was taken to a Garhwar hospital following pain in her chest and a doctor administered an injection while referring her to the district hospital.

Citing the family members, police said froth came out of the woman's mouth and nostrils after she was given the injection.

Her family members created a ruckus in the hospital following her death. They were placated by police and the body was sent for a post-mortem.

