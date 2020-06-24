Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) A 48-year-old COVID-19 woman from Srinagar died at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 88, officials said.

The woman, a resident of Barzulla area of the city, passed away at SKIMS Hospital at around 5:19 am, they said.

The patient was admitted in the infectious disease block of the hospital as a case of chronic myeloid leukemia with bone marrow transplant and fungal pneumonia, they said.

The cause of death was arrhythmia with cardiopulmonary arrest, they added.

The Union territory recorded 148 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the virus count to 6,236, officials said.

