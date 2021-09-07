Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died as she fell from the third floor of her house after being attacked by monkeys in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Sushma Devi sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jumps In Front of Train in Moradabad, Dies.

Devi is the wife of local BJP leader Anil Kumar Chauhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)