Jind (Haryana), Apr 12 (PTI) A woman had to give birth under the light of mobile phones at a community health centre in Alewa town in this Haryana district on Tuesday as there was a power cut.

The woman's mother-in-law said she was taken to a health centre in Pegga village on Monday night as she was in labour.

She said the woman gave birth to her child under the light of mobile phones around 2 am due to a power failure.

Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said power failure at the facility causes a lot of problems.

