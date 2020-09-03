New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and heroin valued at over Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sandhya, a resident of Madipur, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Fake IFS Officer Flaunted Red-Beacon Cars, Five-Star Meetings to Dupe Company of Rs 36 Crore, Arrested.

Police got a tip-off that a woman, involved in drug trafficking, would come to the west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area to supply heroin, a senior police officer said.

"A trap was laid and the woman was apprehended. During search, 200 grams of heroin worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the international market was seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

Also Read | ASCI Ties-Up With TAM Media Research to Monitor 3,000 Digital Platforms for Misleading Advertisements.

Sandhya revealed that other members of her family were involved in bootlegging.

Her parents were residents of Aman Vihar and had been bootlegging. Several cases were registered them for selling illicit liquor, the DCP said.

Sandhya has one daughter and three sons. Her husband is also a bootlegger and has three cases registered against him, he said.

She learnt it from one of her relatives named Sunny, involved in more than 20 criminal cases, and initially started supplying heroin for him, but later, she developed her own contacts and supply chain, police said.

She started procuring heroin from a person in Mongolpuri and sold it to local users and suppliers of Mongolpuri, Madipur and Nihal Vihar, police said.

Sandhya used to herself supply heroin on her scooter or by travelling in auto rickshaw and never met any person on a given time or place to avoid being caught by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)