Palghar, Jan 24 (PTI) A woman and her one-year-old son were killed and three other family members suffered injuries when their car overturned in Dahanu tehsil of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the family was going to Vapi in Gujarat from Mahim in Mumbai, they said.

"The 31-year-old woman and her son died on the spot after the car overturned near Dhanori village. Three of their family members were severely injured. They were going to Vapi to attend a family function," Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

The injured, who include a six-year-old girl, were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered at Kasa police station against the driver of the car, but no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)