Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Three people, including two children, were killed and four others injured when a load carrier turned turtle in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A private load carrier, carrying seven people from Srinagar to Arnas, overturned on reaching Chaklas around 7.30 am when its driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said.

Also Read | Faridabad Triple Murder: Man Kills Estranged Wife, Mother-in-Law And One Other Person; Arrested.

They said three people -- Banoo Bibi (42), her five-year-old son Murshid Ali and nephew Mohammad Imran (11) -- died on the spot.

Four others, including a 50-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, sustained injuries in the accident and have been shifted to a hospital, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters to Avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur Due to Ongoing Construction Work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)