New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A woman was injured after allegedly being hit by a car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Thursday.

The police received information at 10.30 pm on Wednesday about the incident. Upon reaching the spot, they found the damaged car.

Following an inquiry, it was revealed that the car hit a pedestrian, who was later admitted to a hospital, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Vasant Kunj South police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

"We are looking for eyewitnesses to the incident," he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

