Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): A woman was injured after being attacked by a leopard while working in a field with her husband in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Doda district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Rajgarh area of the district on Friday.

The victim, Salima Begum, wife of Abdul Rasheed and a resident of Chuchatter, sustained multiple injuries, including superficial cuts, during the attack.

She was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Doda, where she received medical attention. According to Dr Salman, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at GMC, Begum is in stable condition.

"She is stable and under treatment as of now. She had some superficial cuts, and hence all the needful things have been done," said CMO Salman.

Earlier in March, forest officials at the Chinnaswamy Gounder Estate in the Onapalayam area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore successfully captured a leopard which had attacked four goats. According to an official release from the Coimbatore Forest Department, the incident occurred early in the morning on March 10, when the leopard entered the estate on Siruvani Road and took away the goats.

Upon investigation, forest officials found footprints. Following orders from the Chief Forest Conservator, the Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, and the District Forest Officer, a trap was set up at the site and monitored using an automatic camera.

The leopard was located in a newly built house in the Poochiyar Bhupathi Raja Nagar area of Onapalayam on the night of March 10 at around 11:35 pm.

Forest department personnel, along with the Anamalai Tiger Reserve Forest Veterinarian, carefully monitored the leopard's movements and successfully captured it using a trap net before securing it in a cage.

The Coimbatore Forest Department confirmed the successful capture and assured the public of continued vigilance in ensuring the safety of wildlife and resolving human-animal conflicts.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident of human-animal interaction, a leopard entered a wedding ceremony at MM Lawn on Budheshwar Ring Road in the Para police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, an official said. (ANI)

