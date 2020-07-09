Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) A woman was injured in a firing incident in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

The firing took place near Rafeeqa Bano's home at Ladoo in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

Also Read | Kartarpur Corridor Re-Opening: India Has Agreement, Consulting Various Stakeholders, Says MEA on Pakistan's Readiness to Open Religious Corridor.

Bano has been shifted to a hospital, he said.

He said the circumstances of the incident are being ascertained and further details are awaited.

Also Read | ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Results 2020 to be Declared at 3 PM Tomorrow, Check Marks on cisce.org And results.cisce.org.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)