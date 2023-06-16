Budaun (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman was killed while her two daughters were injured after a tree fell on them in a village here on Friday afternoon, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Shakuntala (40), they said.
Also Read | Kenyan Woman Held at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Cocaine Dissolved in Whiskey.
According to the police, Ram Avatar, his wife Shakuntala and their children were sitting on a cot under a tree in Nagla village under the Ushait police station area when suddenly the tree fell on them.
The injured have been sent to the district hospital.
Also Read | Delhi Police Nab Nigerian National With Amphetamine Worth Rs 70 Lakh.
Station House Officer Veerpal Tomar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)