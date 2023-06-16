Budaun (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman was killed while her two daughters were injured after a tree fell on them in a village here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shakuntala (40), they said.

According to the police, Ram Avatar, his wife Shakuntala and their children were sitting on a cot under a tree in Nagla village under the Ushait police station area when suddenly the tree fell on them.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital.

Station House Officer Veerpal Tomar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

