Fatehpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was killed and her two children were injured after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Malaka village around 5 pm, they said.

Sudha Maurya died on the spot while her son and daughter were injured after the speeding truck hit the motorcycle. Maurya's brother, who was driving the motorcycle, escaped unhurt, said Praveen Kumar Singh, SI of Radhanagar police outpost.

The truck driver fled from the spot, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

