Pilibhit (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck here, police said on Friday

Sandhya Devi, a resident of Nooranpur, was going to offer prayers at a temple in Bilsanda with her husband Sanjay Kumar when the accident occurred, Bilsanda SHO Surendra Kumar.

"Their bike was hit by a speeding pickup near Gauhania village," the SHO said.

While Sandhya died on the spot, her husband got injured and has been admitted to a community health centre for treatment.

According to police, the truck overturned while trying to flee the spot and the driver managed to escape.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

