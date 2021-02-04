Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) A 61-year-old woman has been killed and her husband seriously injured in an attack by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ratanpur village in the Panki police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

A herd of around 10 elephants destroyed the farms of Phulo Devi and her husband Vasudev Ram and attacked them. Devi was killed on the spot while Ram has been admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The Forest Department has been directed to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased, Medininagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar Baraik said.

