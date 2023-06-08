Sultanpur (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died while her husband was severely injured when an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway here, police said on Thursday.

The couple was going to a market on Wednesday evening when the incident took place near Patna village, local Kurebhar police station SHO Kurebhar Pravin Yadav said.

Local people rushed the couple to a medical college hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared the woman, Lalita, dead, police said, adding that the man is undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SHO added.

