Ballia (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed herself following harassment over dowry in the Phephna area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Ashok Mishra said Tara Verma hanged herself at her in-laws' home in Sagarpali village on Wednesday.

Tara Verma got married to Dhanji Verma in February. It has been alleged that she was being harassed for dowry since then, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police on Thursday registered a case against Dhanji Verma, his father Munna Verma, mother Manju Verma and two brothers. Dhanji Verma and his parents have been arrested, Mishra said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and begun an investigation, he added.

