Nagpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A woman and her lover were arrested by Nagpur police on Friday for allegedly killing her husband four days ago.

The accused were identified as Sarita Shekhar Kanojia (38) and Pankaj Chandrakant Kadu (25), both residents of Sonegaon, Juni Vasti, Khamla Road.

According to police, Sarita lived with her husband Shekhar in Sharda Nagar area where they ran an ironing shop.

Sarita had an affair with Kadu who lived the same area, following which Shekhar left home and started to live with his brother, police said.

When Shekhar returned home after a few months and frequently quarreled with Sarita over her extramarital affair, she and Kadu decided to kill him, police said.

On Monday morning, the duo allegedly killed Shekhar by attacking him with sharp weapons.

Sarita then called the Police Control Room and said her husband was lying unconscious. When the police arrived, she and Kadu fled.

Both were arrested on Friday under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe is on, police said.

