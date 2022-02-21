Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman was arrested after 1.6 kg charas was recovered from her possession here on Monday, police said.

The woman is a resident of Rohru in Shimla, they said.

An FIR has been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rohru police station, the police said.

Further investigation is on.

