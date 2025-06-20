Kanker, Jun 20 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight broke out on a forested hill within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of the banned Maoist organisation on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.

“The body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the encounter site so far, while the intermittent exchange of fire is still underway in the area,” he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

More details will be shared later, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)